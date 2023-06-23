zidane
Video – Juventus recall the best of Zidane on his 51st birthday

June 23, 2023 - 11:00 pm

On Friday, Zinedine Zidane celebrated his 51st birthday. The official Juventus Twitter account took the occasion to recall some of the best highlights of the Frenchman’s during his time in Turin.

The 1998 World Cup hero oozed elegance. He was one of the best players of his generation, if not the very best.

The montage features some of his best goals in the famous black-and-white jersey, including a splendid solo effort against Milan. It also includes some of his breathtaking touches, like his signature roulette.

