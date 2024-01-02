The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the most astonishing saves from Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin in 2023.

The Polish custodian naturally had the bulk of the entries since he remains the undisputed first choice at the club. His highlight reel includes jaw-dropping stops against the likes of Luis Muriel, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Cristiano Biraghi.

His understudy Perin also had his moments, including a superb double-save against Sporting in the Europa League quarter-finals.