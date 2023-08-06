On the 5th of August 2010, Juventus fans found themselves attending an undesirable occasion at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin as Juventus hosted Shamrock Rovers in the qualifying round of the Europa League.

However, club captain Alessandro Del Piero made it worth all the trouble by pulling off a sensational freekick goal from a significantly-long distance.

The Bianconeri won the first leg in Ireland thanks to Amauri’s two unanswered goals, while Del Piero’s scorcher was the lone strike in Turin.