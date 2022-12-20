Club News

Video – Juventus recalls Filippo Inzaghi’s hattrick against Salernitana

December 20, 2022 - 1:15 pm

On this day in 1998, Juventus hosted Salernitana at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin for their final match of the year.

While the whole campaign was a major letdown for the Bianconeri (especially following Alessandro Del Piero’s serious injury in Udine), at least they managed to beat the southerners thanks to Filippo Inzaghi’s hattrick.

The prolific number nine pounced on a loose ball to break the deadlock before doubling the lead with another clinical finish. He then made it 3-0 in the second half following two attempts.

