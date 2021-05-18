Video – Juventus release their home jersey for next season

On Tuesday, Juventus uploaded a video on the club’s official YouTube channel, officially releasing their home shirt for 2021/22.

The Bianconeri – alongside their kit manufacture partners Adidas – considered it to be a celebration of ten years at home – which is a reference for the Allianz stadium that opened its doors in 2011 after being renovated.

After some risky designs in the past few seasons, it seems that the club returned to a more classic design, with wider black stripes that the ones present in this season’s jersey.