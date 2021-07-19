Videos

Video: Juventus release training video as pre-season picks up speed

July 19, 2021 - 9:14 pm

Most of the Juventus squad is back with the squad as the team prepares for the new campaign, with just over a month until the Serie A season gets underway.

The club’s core of Italian players are yet to join up with their team-mates, with Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernadeschi, Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci all having having reached and won the final of Euro 2020, while Alvaro Morata is also still on holiday after reaching the semi-final stage, but most of the rest of the players have been getting to work with the returning Max Allegri.

The players look to be having fun as they prepare for their return to action, with our first friendly expected to be when we take on Genoa on July 31.

Patrick

Avatar

    Reply Martinn July 19, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    Let’s see if we have some gems Allegri can mould into stars! Scudetto the priority as always

