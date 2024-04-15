Former Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi celebrated his 37th birthday last week, so the club’s official YouTube channel took the opportunity to recall every goal and assist he produced during his time in Turin.

The Frenchman scored eight goals and provided his teammates with seven assists in 133 appearances between 2017 and 2020.

The 2018 World Cup winner famously scored the goal that completed the 3-3 comeback against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League quarter-finals. He also found the back of the net against their crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, his most brilliant assist was a fabulous backheel for Juan Cuadrado.