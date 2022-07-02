dybala
Video – Juventus remember Paulo Dybala’s finest moments at Juventus

July 2, 2022 - 6:00 pm

After seven years of collaboration, Juventus and Paulo Dybala parted ways after failing to reach an agreement over a contract renewal.

La Joya was the club’s main talisman and the Bianconeri’s official Twitter account paid tribute to him by displaying some of his finest goals and skills in a minute.

The montage includes the Argentine’s famous freekick against Atletico Madrid as well as his strike against Inter before the Covid-19 outbreak among other fabulous goals.

    martinn July 2, 2022 at 6:46 pm

    loool. this is not going to age well

