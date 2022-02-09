Video – Juventus resume training ahead of Coppa Italia Quarter Final

Following the morale boosting victory over Hellas Verona, Juventus resumed training on Tuesday as they began their preparations for the Coppa Italia Quarter Final tie against Sassuolo.

Max Allegri’s men worked on some movement and passing drills before organizing a mini-match between the ranks.

While the injured Giorgio Chiellini was obviously missing, Leonardo Bonucci trained with the rest of his teammates as he approaches his return to action. Alex Sandro was also present after being cleared from Covid-19.