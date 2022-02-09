Club News

Video – Juventus resume training ahead of Coppa Italia Quarter Final

February 9, 2022 - 5:45 pm

Following the morale boosting victory over Hellas Verona, Juventus resumed training on Tuesday as they began their preparations for the Coppa Italia Quarter Final tie against Sassuolo.

Max Allegri’s men worked on some movement and passing drills before organizing a mini-match between the ranks.

While the injured Giorgio Chiellini was obviously missing, Leonardo Bonucci trained with the rest of his teammates as he approaches his return to action. Alex Sandro was also present after being cleared from Covid-19.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

cuadrado

Cuadrado’s agents heading to Turin ahead of contract renewal

February 9, 2022
Morata

More details emerge over Atletico’s possible discount on Morata’s transfer fee

February 9, 2022
allegri

Allegri reveals Kaio Jorge’s choice and names two starters for tomorrow

February 9, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.