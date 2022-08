With only a few days separating us from Juve’s first Serie A match, the squad resumed training on Wednesday after resting for two days.

The players mostly worked on passing drills before playing a match between the ranks. Juan Cuadrado rejoined the group after missing out on the friendly against Atletico Madrid for medical reasons.

Weston McKennie was also present, but Max Allegri’s staff apparently put him on a lighter schedule as he’s still recovering from a shoulder injury.