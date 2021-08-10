Club News

Video – Juventus reveal the winner of the best celebration in 2020/21

August 10, 2021 - 9:00 pm

During the last few weeks, Juve’s official Twitter account held a competition that allowed the fans to vote for the best celebration from the 2020/21 campaign. Several candidates were brought forward, with the one receiving the most “Likes” being chosen as the winner.

Eventually, Paulo Dybala won the day thanks to his memorable celebration following his goal against Napoli back in April.

The Argentine usually celebrates his goals with the infamous Mask gesture, but after a long layoff due to recurring injuries, La Joya couldn’t contain his emotions as he marked his return to the pitch with a sublime strike.

 

