Video: Juventus score a third to regain two-goal cushion over Sampdoria

Juventus have regained their two-goal lead over Sampdoria thanks to Manuel Locatelli’s goal, after some fine work by Dejan Kulusevski.

The Old Lady did move 2-0 up after Leo Bonucci put his penalty kick away shortly before half-time, but we were almost instantly pegged back to leave us worrying that another result could get away from us.

We may not have to worry too much now however after we added our third of the game, with Manuel Locatelli being found in the box to pass into the open goal.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Juve appear much more composed and confident today, and this week will hopefully be the beginning of a push right up the table.

Patrick