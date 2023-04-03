Rabiot
Video – Juventus send their best wishes to Rabiot on his 28th birthday

April 3, 2023

On Monday, Adrien Rabiot is celebrating his 28th birthday, and the official Juventus Twitter account sent its best wishes in a compilation video.

The Frenchman has found his scoring boots this season, so the montage featured some of his goals from the current campaign.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019, but his contract expires at the end of the season. Therefore, this could well be his last birthday as a Juventus player.

