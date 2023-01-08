Locatelli
Video – Juventus send their best wishes to Manuel Locatelli on his 25th birthday

January 8, 2023 - 1:30 pm

On Sunday, Manuel Locatelli is celebrating his 25th birthday. The official Juventus Twitter account sent their best wishes for the elegant midfielder in a compilation video, featuring his contributions on both attacking and defensive phases.

The Italian started his career at Milan and stunned the world when scoring a splendid winner against Gianluigi Buffon. He then sharpened his tools at Sassuolo, before gaining further fame during Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign and eventually signing for Juventus in August 2021.

Have a great one, Manu!

