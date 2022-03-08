Pellegrini
Video – Juventus send their birthday wishes to Luca Pellegrini

March 8, 2022 - 11:45 pm

On Monday, Luca Pellegrini turned 23. The young left-back joined Juventus in 2019 on the back of an exchange deal with Roma that saw Leonardo Spinazzola heading in the opposite direction.

Nevertheless, the Italian spent his last two seasons on loan at Cagliari and Genoa, so this was actually the first birthday he spends in Turin.

The club’s Twitter account sent Pellegrini its best wishes in a compilation video containing some of his best highlights in a Juventus jersey.

