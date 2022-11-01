Kostic
Video – Juventus share birthday with Filip Kostic

November 1, 2022 - 4:00 pm

On Tuesday, Juventus Football Club is celebrating its 125 birthday. But this year, the Old Lady will share her special day with one of her own, as today also marks Filip Kostic’s 30th birthday.

The club’s official Twitter account sent its best wishes to the Serbian by posting a video that includes some his best highlights since joining the Bianconeri last summer.

Naturally, the montage includes his goal against Bologna and some his vintage crosses and assists.

