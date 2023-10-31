The official Juventus X account shared a small clip dating back to 2009, showing Andrea Cambiaso donning the famous black-and-white jersey while acting as a player escort in the club’s encounter against Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

The wingback started his career with the Grifone, rising through the club’s ranks before signing for the Bianconeri in 2022.

The clip shows the young Cambiaso alongside the two team captains, Alessandro Del Piero and Ivan Juric (current Torino coach).

The 23-year-old scored his maiden Juventus goal over the weekend and in dramatic fashion.