With Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic unavailable, Moise Kean started for Juventus against Torino in the Derby della Mole.

While he couldn’t put his name on the scoresheet, his personal highlight reel includes a disallowed goal and stunning ball control that went viral on social media.

Receiving a long ball from Manuel Locatelli, the striker managed to bring the ball down with a jaw-dropping high boot that left football fans in awe.

Ironically, it turned out he was in an offside position as well.