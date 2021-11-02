Video: Juventus so unlucky to be pegged back by an own goal

Zenit St Petersburg are back in the game thanks to a major deflection, pegging Juventus back level at 1-1.

Paulo Dybala had put us ahead just inside 10 minutes of play, but just under 30 minutes in we find ourselves tied again after the Russian side’s winger sent in the cross, only for Bonucci’s attempted clearance to fly straight into the top corner..

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

We are still headed into the knockout rounds if the scoreline stays the same, but watching I can’t help but think there is plenty more goals in this.

Patrick