Video – Juventus squad lands in Paris ahead of UCL opener

It’s that exciting time of the year again, as football fans all around are ecstatic with the return of the best tournament in club football.

For their part, Juventus will kick off their Champions League campaign with a tricky away fixture against Paris Saint Germain.

The club’s official YouTube channel dropped a video showing the squad’s final training session in Turin before taking the trip to the French capital.

The squad landed in Paris on Monday, accompanied by the club’s top officials.