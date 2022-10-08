Video – Juventus squad takes the trip to Milano ahead of San Siro clash

Ahead of the club’s anticipated battle at the San Siro, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of the squad’s travel diaries.

Max Allegri called up 21 players who made the short trip from Torino to Milano by bus on Friday evening.

After arriving to the hotel, the Bianconeri stars took some pictures with their fans before dinner.

The players seemed to be in a positive mood, and Alex Sandro displayed some of his martial arts skills by attempting a spinning backheel on the camera.