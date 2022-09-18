Club News

Video – Juventus squad takes the trip to Monza

September 18, 2022 - 10:30 am

On Saturday, Juventus travelled to Brianza for a meeting against the the newly-promoted Monza. The club’s official YouTube channel accompanied the team in it’s trip.

Due to the recent poor performances, the majority of the players had stern looks as they disembarked from the bus, with some of them completely avoiding any sort of contact with the supporters.

The squad also included three young players in Tommaso Barbieri, Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior, who were watching their Juventus Next Gen teammates in action through live streaming from their hotel room.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Report: Allegri’s interview irritates Juventus locker room and could get him fined

September 18, 2022
Gatti

Juventus probable formation for Monza: Late addition at the back?

September 18, 2022
Di Maria

Video – Di Maria and Szczesny join Juventus preparations for Monza

September 18, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.