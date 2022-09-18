Video – Juventus squad takes the trip to Monza

On Saturday, Juventus travelled to Brianza for a meeting against the the newly-promoted Monza. The club’s official YouTube channel accompanied the team in it’s trip.

Due to the recent poor performances, the majority of the players had stern looks as they disembarked from the bus, with some of them completely avoiding any sort of contact with the supporters.

The squad also included three young players in Tommaso Barbieri, Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior, who were watching their Juventus Next Gen teammates in action through live streaming from their hotel room.