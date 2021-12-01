Video – Juventus star Girelli scores hattrick for Italy against Romania

On Tuesday, Romania hosted Italy for a World Cup qualifier, and the visitors ran the show from start to finish, mostly thanks to Juventus stars Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girelli.

Bonansea broke the deadlock in the first half, but her Bianconere teammate then too over, completing a hattrick of her own consisted of a simple finish in front of goal, a brilliant header and one from the spot.

The Azzurre won by five unanswered goals, but reminiscently to the men’s team, they remain second in their group behind Switzerland.