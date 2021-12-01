Girelli
Club News

Video – Juventus star Girelli scores hattrick for Italy against Romania

December 1, 2021 - 8:45 pm

On Tuesday, Romania hosted Italy for a World Cup qualifier, and the visitors ran the show from start to finish, mostly thanks to Juventus stars Barbara Bonansea and Cristiana Girelli.

Bonansea broke the deadlock in the first half, but her Bianconere teammate then too over, completing a hattrick of her own consisted of a simple finish in front of goal, a brilliant header and one from the spot.

The Azzurre won by five unanswered goals, but reminiscently to the men’s team, they remain second in their group behind Switzerland.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Wijndal

Mino Raiola could provide Juventus with Alex Sandro’s heir

December 1, 2021
John Elkann

Elkann not planning on discharging Agnelli, but it could all change soon

December 1, 2021

Ibrahimovic on Juve’s revoked Scudetto titles: “Nobody can take them away from us”

December 1, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.