Euro 2020

Video: Juventus star in fear of being the villain as the Netherlands head for exit

June 27, 2021 - 6:47 pm

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt is set to be become the villain in his home country, after he got himself red carded in the knockout rounds, with his side on course for elimination.

The Netherlands are currently 2-0 down, with the scored having been tied at 0-0 before he deliberately handled the ball on the edge of the box, and while the referee initially gave him a yellow card, VAR eventually stepped up to help get the decision upped to a red.

Pictures courtesy of German sports channel One

The Netherlands have less than five minutes to score two goals or De Ligt will want to go into hiding after his incident.

Patrick

3 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn June 27, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    He’s falling over! Oh that’s a yellow at most. Very very harsh. Wonder if this has anything to do with esl. I feared it might be a flurry of strange decisions against juventus players in UEFA competitions. Hopefully I’m wrong, but that red is silly

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn June 27, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    I mean he is the last man, so….but I mean it’s harsh and he was fouled so still a yellow

    • Avatar
      Reply martinn June 27, 2021 at 8:27 pm

      nah looking again foolish

    Leave a Reply

