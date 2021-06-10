Video – Juventus star joins UEFA’s Equal Game campaign

UEFA and Juventus may be on bad terms at the moment, and yet, one of the club’s biggest stars was chosen to be a part of the organization’s Equal Game campaign.

The aim of this campaign is to fight discrimination and offer all young players equal opportunities to fulfill their dreams.

Alongside the Dutch defender, five other stars have joined the movement – João Félix, Pernille Harder, Jadon Sancho and former Juventus duo Paul Pogba and Moise Kean.