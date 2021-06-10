De Ligt
Video – Juventus star joins UEFA’s Equal Game campaign

June 10, 2021 - 4:30 pm

UEFA and Juventus may be on bad terms at the moment, and yet, one of the club’s biggest stars was chosen to be a part of the organization’s Equal Game campaign.

The aim of this campaign is to fight discrimination and offer all young players equal opportunities to fulfill their dreams.

Alongside the Dutch defender, five other stars have joined the movement – João Félix, Pernille Harder, Jadon Sancho and former Juventus duo Paul Pogba and Moise Kean.

1 Comment

    Reply Martinn June 10, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    You can fight any kind of discrimination and give opportunities without supporting Marxists and bending knees. This is the correct way to do it , bringing everyone onboard without toxicity.

