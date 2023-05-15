Video – Juventus star Paul Pogba arrives to J-Medical for necessary tests

After sustaining another injury setback on Sunday evening, Paul Pogba arrived at the J-Medical center on Monday morning to undergo all necessary tests and reveal the extent of his injury.
The Frenchman made his first start of the season against Cremonese but his outing ended after just 21 minutes. The midfielder was reduced to tears following the knock, but it remains to be seen how serious is his condition.
We expect the club to release an official report in the next hours.
#Pogba al J Medical per fare gli esami dopo l'infortunio di ieri. #Juventus pic.twitter.com/RMZhLrXBVT
No crutches and not much visible limp. He will be back for summer vacation surfing in Florida. His goal for next season will for sure be to top of this seasons performance and play 250 minutes. The interim board should for sure extend his contract with a year or two pherhaps with a slight raise and a few bonuses.