Video – Juventus star Paul Pogba arrives to J-Medical for necessary tests

After sustaining another injury setback on Sunday evening, Paul Pogba arrived at the J-Medical center on Monday morning to undergo all necessary tests and reveal the extent of his injury.

The Frenchman made his first start of the season against Cremonese but his outing ended after just 21 minutes. The midfielder was reduced to tears following the knock, but it remains to be seen how serious is his condition.

We expect the club to release an official report in the next hours.