Video – Juventus starlet Enzo Barrenechea recalls rough childhood in Argentina

Last evening, Enzo Barrenechea was the ultimate surprise of the Derby della Mole. The youngster made his full Juventus debut in the 4-2 victory over Torino. However, things weren’t always this rosy in the Argentine’s life.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a clip of the 21-year-old revealing his rough childhood. Sadly, young Enzo had to learn to look after himself from a tender age as his father was serving a prison sentence and his mother working two jobs.