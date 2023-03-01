Barrenechea
Video – Juventus starlet Enzo Barrenechea recalls rough childhood in Argentina

March 1, 2023 - 2:30 pm

Last evening, Enzo Barrenechea was the ultimate surprise of the Derby della Mole. The youngster made his full Juventus debut in the 4-2 victory over Torino. However, things weren’t always this rosy in the Argentine’s life.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a clip of the 21-year-old revealing his rough childhood. Sadly, young Enzo had to learn to look after himself from a tender age as his father was serving a prison sentence and his mother working two jobs.

