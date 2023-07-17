Luis Hasa
Video – Juventus starlet Hasa delivers the assist as Italy U19 clinch European Championship

July 17, 2023 - 11:00 am

Following his heroics against Spain in the semi-final, Juventus Primavera starlet Luis Hasa was once again a pillar for Italy U19 who clinched the European Championship on Sunday evening.

The Azzurrini emerged victorious against Portugal, avenging their 1-5 loss at the hands of the Iberians in the group stage. Michael Kayode scored the goal that separated the sides in the 19th minute.

But it was Hasa who provided the assist following some neat footwork. The midfielder drifted away from his marker before delivering a sublime assist that found his teammate’s head.

The Italians managed to maintain their lead for the rest of the encounter to lift the trophy.

