Video – Juventus starlet Kenan Yidliz scores sublime goal for Turkey U21

March 28, 2023 - 11:00 am

Although he’s only 17 years of age, Kenan Yildiz is already featuring for the U21 Turkish national team.

The Juventus starlet took part in his national team’s friendly encounter against Kosovo U21 which ended in a 4-2 win for the Turks.

The young sensation scored Turkey’s third goal in the 42nd minute as he brought down a loose ball with his chest before putting his shot past the goalkeeper, showcasing composure and maturity beyond his tender age.

