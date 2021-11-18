all or nothing
Video – Juventus stars appear on the red carpet ahead of series premiere

November 18, 2021 - 5:30 pm

On the 25th of November, Juventus will launch their latest documentary series based on the events of the 2020/21 campaign.

In order to promote the series, the Bianconeri held a red carpet event on Wednesday that featured some familiar faces.

The club dropped a short video on its official Twitter account, showing some of the stars who appeared during the event.

The list includes Weston McKennie, Alvaro Morata and his wife Alice, Claudio Marchisio and even social media sensation Khaby Lame.

Avatar

