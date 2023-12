Following the thrilling win in Monza, Juventus resumed their training at Continassa on Monday, as they began their preparations for Friday’s big encounter against Napoli.

The club organized an open training session, with almost 200 jubilant Bianconeri supporters in attendance.

The training staff ran a match between the ranks, and the strikers seemed to be in good form. Dusan Vlahovic, Arek Milik and Moise Kean each netted several goals, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.