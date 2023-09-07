With 13 Juventus players out on international duty, the remaining host in Turin is taking the opportunity to build some muscles.

The club’s official Twitter account shared clips of Bianconeri stars Gleison Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso working in the gym.

The wingback is enjoying a positive start to his first campaign in Turin. He has already made three appearances, two as a starter.

As for the Brazilian defender, he might be disappointed for missing out on a Selecao call-up, but it surely won’t affect his determination and desire to improve.