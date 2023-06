Ahead of tonight’s season finale, the Juventus squad travelled to Udine on Saturday, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided the highlights of the trip in the final edition of “Travel Diaries”.

Max Allegri and his men took the flight from Turin to Trieste before travelling by bus to Udine where a host of enthusiastic supporters were present to greet them in their hotel.

This will be the final Juventus appearance for the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Angel Di Maria.