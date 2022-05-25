Bonucci Chiellini
Video – Juventus stars join the Azzurri camp at Coverciano

May 25, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On Tuesday, the Italian national team has reunited at the Coverciano training ground, in preparation for what will be a busy June. The Azzurri will Argentina on the 1st of June in the traditional Finalissima between the European and the South American champions, before taking part in four UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Therefore, Roberto Mancini called-up 39 players, including departing Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini who could play his final international match against Argentina.

The Bianconeri host also includes Leonardo Bonucci, Manuel Locatelli, Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi who remains out of contract.

