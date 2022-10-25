Video – Juventus stars land in Lisbon ahead of Benfica clash

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before heading to the airport and taking the flight to Lisbon for the all-important Champions League clash against Benfica.

The club’s official YouTube channel accompanied Max Allegri’s men in their trip. After landing in the Portuguese capital, some lucky fans were ecstatic as they got the chance to take some selfies with Dusan Vlaovic and others.

Finally, Max Allegri and Alex Sandro headed to the stadium for the customary pre-match interviews.