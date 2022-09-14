FIFA 23
Club News

Video – Juventus stars learn their FIFA 23 ratings 

September 14, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Every season, the revealing of the FIFA video game ratings causes endless debates among the fans, with players occasionally entering the discussion.

For their part, four Juventus stars had their ratings handed to them by the famous Gli Autogol group.

Moise Kean (78) appeared slightly disappointed, especially with his speed stat. Wojciech Szczesny (86) had the highest rating of the bunch without even realizing it, while Dusan Vlahovic (84) and Manuel Locatelli (82) appeared to be content but not exactly thrilled with their grades. 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus Salernitana

Milik, Cuadrado and Allegri receive bans following Juve-Salernitana debacle

September 14, 2022
Di Maria

Could Di Maria start against Benfica? Here’s who might get dropped

September 14, 2022
locatelli

Juventus matchday squad: Several key players remain out

September 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.