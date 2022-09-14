Video – Juventus stars learn their FIFA 23 ratings 

Every season, the revealing of the FIFA video game ratings causes endless debates among the fans, with players occasionally entering the discussion.

For their part, four Juventus stars had their ratings handed to them by the famous Gli Autogol group.

Moise Kean (78) appeared slightly disappointed, especially with his speed stat. Wojciech Szczesny (86) had the highest rating of the bunch without even realizing it, while Dusan Vlahovic (84) and Manuel Locatelli (82) appeared to be content but not exactly thrilled with their grades.