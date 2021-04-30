Videos

Video: Juventus stars looking serious in training

April 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm

Juventus are preparing to take on Udinese come Sunday, in what will be a must-win match as the race for the Champions League places hots up.

We simply cannot afford to drop any points with both Milan clubs still to play in our remaining five Serie A matches, and we cannot take anything for granted ahead of this weekend.

Udinese are certainly not the worst team out there, and the Juve players certainly look to be taking the upcoming challenge as they are spotted with focussed faces in training.

Is it obvious that the players are focussed in training, or could some of those expressions be that of unhappiness?

Patrick

