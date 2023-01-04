Club News

Video – Juventus stars make the trip from Turin to Cremona

January 4, 2023 - 1:30 pm

On Tuesday, Juventus made the relatively short trip from Turin to Cremona ahead of Wednesday’s restart. The Bianconeri will take on their hosts Cremonese later today in their first fixture of 2023.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video that summarized the trip. Max Allegri and his men travelled by metro to Brescia, with the likes of Wojciech Szczesny and Moise Kean taking the opportunity to play UMO.

The squad then had another bus ride to reach their hotel in Cremona, where they were awaited by a dozen of fans who lucky enough to grab some pictures and autographs.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ranocchia

Monza have no intention to part ways with coveted Juventus loanee

January 4, 2023
Hans Nicolussi

Juventus midfielder set to join Salernitana on a dry loan

January 4, 2023
McKennie

Di Marzio: Another Premier League club enters the race for McKennie

January 4, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.