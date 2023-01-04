Video – Juventus stars make the trip from Turin to Cremona

On Tuesday, Juventus made the relatively short trip from Turin to Cremona ahead of Wednesday’s restart. The Bianconeri will take on their hosts Cremonese later today in their first fixture of 2023.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video that summarized the trip. Max Allegri and his men travelled by metro to Brescia, with the likes of Wojciech Szczesny and Moise Kean taking the opportunity to play UMO.

The squad then had another bus ride to reach their hotel in Cremona, where they were awaited by a dozen of fans who lucky enough to grab some pictures and autographs.