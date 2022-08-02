Chiellini
Video – Juventus stars meet LAFC and go backstage for the Lunineers

August 2, 2022 - 8:15 pm

It was an eventful US tour for Juventus stars who spent most of it in Los Angeles. In addition to their pre-season friendlies, the Bianconeri stars took the opportunity to socialize in the Californian city. 

Max Allegri, Leonardo Bonucci and a host of other Juventus stars were present at the stadium to support their old captain Giorgio Chiellini who was making his home debut for LAFC against Seattle sounders.

On another note, Weston McKennie and Moise Kean were backstage for the Lunieers concert, with the USMNT star taking lessons on the Piano.

