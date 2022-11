After beating Inter on Sunday, Juventus will be eager to extend their positive streak when they take on Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Max Allegri’s squad resumed training with some light practice on Tuesday. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing footage from the training session.

The technical staff split the squad into two groups, each practicing on passing, with two players attempting to cut the ball while encircled by their teammates.