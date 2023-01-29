Video – Juventus stars prepare for Monza in open training session

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Monza, Juventus held an open training session at Continassa on Thursday. The fans in attendance added some extra motivation for Max Allegri’s men who seemed to be in a particularly good mood despite the ongoing legal crisis.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights of the session. This includes some over the top celebrations in passing drills, some Mattia Perin spot kick saves and an acrobatic goal from Manuel Locatelli.