allegri locatelli
Club News

Video – Juventus stars prepare for Monza in open training session

January 29, 2023 - 7:00 am

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Monza, Juventus held an open training session at Continassa on Thursday. The fans in attendance added some extra motivation for Max Allegri’s men who seemed to be in a particularly good mood despite the ongoing legal crisis.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights of the session. This includes some over the top celebrations in passing drills, some Mattia Perin spot kick saves and an acrobatic goal from Manuel Locatelli.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Elkann

Allegri insists he did not discuss a contract renewal with Elkann

January 28, 2023
Raffaele Palladino

Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match

January 28, 2023
cuadrado

Allegri reveals Juventus options in McKennie’s absence

January 28, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.