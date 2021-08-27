Club News

Video – Juventus stars preparing to bounce back against Empoli

August 27, 2021 - 2:00 am

After the disappointing draw in Udine, Juventus will be looking to rebound with their first victory of the season when they welcome Empoli to the Allianz Stadium this Saturday.

On Wednesday, Max Allegri held a double session, with the first one being in front of the fans who encouraged their favorite stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo was obviously missing due to a reported arm injury, but he can still be available to start on the weekend, unless something major takes place on the final week of the transfer market.

