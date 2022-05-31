Video – Juventus stars present new Italy jersey

On Wednesday, Giorgio Chiellini will play for one last time with the Italian national team when the Euro 2020 winners go head to head against Copa America winners Argentina in the Finalissima in London.

Nonetheless, the Azzurri took the opportunity to feature the legendary defender in the launching video of the national team’s new kit for one last time.

The montage also featured other stars from the men and women squads, including Juventus Women stalwarts Sara Gama, Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea.