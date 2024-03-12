On Monday, Juventus resumed training with a match between the ranks that pitted first-team stars against youngsters from the Next Gen and U19 squads.

The Bianconeri had played Atalanta in a 2-2 draw on the previous evening, so those who were in Max Allegri’s starting XI were given the day off.

On the contrary, the likes of Kenan Yildiz, Filip Kostic, Timothy Weah and Daniele Rugani all took part in the action having been on the bench on Sunday.

Moreover, Dusan Vlahovic also took part in the session after serving a one-match ban over the weekend.

The Serbian thus led the first team’s charge against the club’s youngsters who managed to find their way to Carlo Pinsoglio’s goal on a few occasions.