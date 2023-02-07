Video – Juventus stars take the long trip to Salerno

On Tuesday night, Juventus will take the field at the Arechi Stadium against their hosts Salernitana in a meeting that will round off the 21st round of Serie A.

The club’s official YouTube channel provided exclusive footage from the Bianconeri’s long trip from Turin to Salerno on Monday afternoon.

Juventus reached their destination by nightfall, and were greeted at the hotel by a small band of supporters, including lucky children who thrilled to grab themselves precious photos and autographs from their favorite stars.