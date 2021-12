Last week, Juventus fans witnessed the debut of the club’s new documentary series titled “All or nothing” which followed the squad throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata spoke about what to expect from the series.

Morata felt that it will highlight how the footballers’ lives can be a bit more difficult than what people see from the outside.

On another note, some of them tipped Weston McKennie for a future acting career.