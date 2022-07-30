Video – Juventus stars thrilled by Chiellni’s long-range effort

Throughout his time at Juventus, Chiellini cemented himself as one of the greatest defenders of all time. But it appears that the Italian is now unleashing some his hidden talent after signing for Los Angeles FC.

The 37-year-old had his home debut last night against Seattle Sounders and he almost scored with a stunning long-rive drive that whistled past the post, much to the delight of his former Bianconeri teammates, including Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli who cheering him on from the stands.