Video – Juventus stars training ahead of Venezia match

After earning a hard-fought win over Sassuolo last Monday, Juventus players returned to training as they prepare to host Venezia on Sunday.

A host of youngsters joined Max Allegri’s first team for the session with the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio joining the ever-growing injury list.

Following his winner at the Mapei Stadium, Moise Kean appeared to be in a solid form, looking particularly impressive in front of goal, with Dusan Vlahovic also displaying his scoring prowess.