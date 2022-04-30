Club News

Video – Juventus stars training ahead of Venezia match

April 30, 2022 - 2:00 pm

After earning a hard-fought win over Sassuolo last Monday, Juventus players returned to training as they prepare to host Venezia on Sunday.

A host of youngsters joined Max Allegri’s first team for the session with the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio joining the ever-growing injury list.

Following his winner at the Mapei Stadium, Moise Kean appeared to be in a solid form, looking particularly impressive in front of goal, with Dusan Vlahovic also displaying his scoring prowess.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allianz Stadium

Worrying stats showcase Juve’s declining home record

April 30, 2022
Di Maria

Report: PSG star gives priority for Juventus switch

April 30, 2022
Moise Kean

Allegri facing three selection headaches ahead of Juventus-Venezia

April 30, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.