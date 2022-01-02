Video – Juventus stars wishing you a happy new year ahead of the first training session of 2022

On Saturday, Juventus players had their first training session of 2022 as they continue to prepare for a packed January schedule.

Nevertheless, the likes of Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt made sure to greet the fans and wish them a happy new year each in his own way.

Wojciech Szczesny also greeted his teammate Carlo Pinsoglio who’s in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Bianconeri resume their campaign with a home clash against Napoli on January 6.