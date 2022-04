Cagliari took the early lead against Juventus thanks to Joao Pedro’s strike, scoring against the run of play.

The game has been pretty one-sided, but the team that took the lead is the one who has had very little of the ball.

It was a great goal however, with the Portuguese smashing it home beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Can we make our dominance pay today to get all three points?

Patrick